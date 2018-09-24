Autumn Fest to possibly return in October

Plans are now underway to bring back the Gamaliel Autumn Fest, an event that has been held in years past, but dropped off over the years due to a lack of participation.

Several community members met recently to discuss the possibility of bringing the festival back, and are now preparing for the event.

A Facebook page was set up a few weeks ago after the idea was mentioned and several locals begin to get excited at the prospect.

“Someone came to me and asked why we don’t have it anymore and I thought, Tompkinsville has the Watermelon Festival and Fountain Run has the BBQ Festival…what does Gamaliel have?” said Gamaliel resident Roger Barlow.

“We always had the Autumn Fest in the past, and I think we should bring it back. I have always loved this town and served when I can and I would like to see everyone come home, so to speak, and support this event.”

Barlow and other volunteers would like to start this fall and make the event bigger and better each year.

During their organizational meeting, several ideas on entertainment, vendors, craft booths, children’s games and rides, an auction, a dunking booth and much more were discussed.

The event will most likely take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, in conjunction with the Gamaliel Fire Department Car Show and all proceeds from the event would go toward the Fire Department as well.

“I think we should start small and build on it each year,” explained Nelson Goad, “Maybe not charge a lot for booths or vendors to set up or maybe even take a donation to the auction as payment and those vendors will be more willing to come out.”

The group agreed that in the past the number of booths had diminished down to just a few at the last festival. Final plans for booth rentals will be announced soon, he added.

The group is hoping to make this an area wide event, involving businesses from all over Monroe and even neighboring Tennessee counties to participate.