Birthday contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

Ina Elmore, who had her birthday on Sept 17. She posted her birthday.

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment