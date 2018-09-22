More pictures from the viewing of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall
Below are more pictures from the viewing of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall, located at City Park and open 24 hours a day until Sunday.
Posted in Area News, Breaking News, Local News
Related Posts
Scenes from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall viewing
September 20, 2018 | No Comments »
Free concert to be held in Celina, Tenn.
August 21, 2018 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 18, 19 and 20
August 16, 2018 | No Comments »
JOB FAIR TO BE HELD IN CLAY COUNTY, TENN., TODAY
August 8, 2018 | No Comments »
Narcanon public safety announcement
August 6, 2018 | No Comments »