A peek inside Tompkinsville’s newest grocery
Below are a few pictures from Tompkinsville’s newest grocery, Mark’s Hometown Foods. The store, located at the previous Save a Lot location, is now open. More items may be added and improvements made as employees adjust to customer needs.
