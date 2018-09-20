Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 21, 22 and 23

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at City Park from now until Sunday, open 24 hours

Dance to be held the the Mt. Hermon Community Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Spoonbread Festival to be held all weekend in Berea.

No fees will be charged at Mammoth Cave National Park on Saturday.

ATV bike race to be held on Saturday in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green will have live music, food and an auction on Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A free showing of the “Black Panther” will be shown on Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at the Hot Rods stadium. Wear a super hero costume, play on the playground and the carousel and watch the movie.

An event, featuring dinner, dancing and entertainment from The 8 Track Band, silent and live auctions,and raffles on Saturday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Ole French Restaurant in Glasgow

Strut your Mutt, featuring pet photos and contests, will be held at the animal shelter in Glasgow on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Maternity, baby and kids expo to be held Sunday, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green

Free rodeo type show to be held on Saturday at 6 p.m., in Overton County

Classic country music and a ventriloquist to be at the Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A class on herbal remedies will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Car show to be held at Barren County Middle School on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.