SENIOR INFORMATION NIGHT TO BE HELD

There will be an informational meeting for all Monroe County High School (MCHS) seniors on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m., in the MCHS library.

Audrey Price, with Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, will be available to talk about FAFSA, money for college, and also answer any questions about paying for college. MCHS administrators will be on hand to talk about graduation requirements and important senior events.

All seniors and their parents should make plans to attend this event