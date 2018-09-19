| | 0

A preview of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall. This is breathtaking. Make sure to go to City Park and view it. Opening ceremonies are Thursday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m., with the exhibit being open 24 hours a day until closing ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 23.

 

 

 

 

 

Keep these rules in mind when planning your visit.

 

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment