Cash Express honors First Responders

In honor of local emergency personnel and first responders, Cash Express recently held a special recognition ceremony for 9/11. Each year, the business honors these volunteers, presenting each department with a gift. Shown below during the ceremony, (from left) are (front row) Christy Vibbert and Tiffany Short, both are Cash Express employees; Josh Page, Kentucky National Guard; Mark Elam, deputy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Department; Jeff Denhard, Chief of Tompkinsville Police Department; (middle row) Grayson Harlan, Kentucky National Guard; Jonathan Muse, Monroe County EMS; Keith Reagan, Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department; Cris Becker, Fountain Run Volunteer Fire Department; (back row) Toby Chapman, Monroe County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department; Patrick Collins, Monroe County EMS and Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department; Randy Anderson, Monroe County EMS; and Andrew Page, Gamaliel Volunteer Fire Department.