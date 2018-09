Billy Lewis Stinson, 84, Gamaliel passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Services were held at 2 p.m., at White Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

More details will be posted in next week’s Tompkinsville News.