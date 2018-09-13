Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 14, 15 and 16

Dance to be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Concealed carry class to be held Sunday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Hermon

Car wash to be held at Get Well Drug and Dollar on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to benefit the volleyball team

An auction of donated decorated chairs will be held on Saturday, at 5:30 p.m., at Old Mulkey

The tennis team will hold a BBQ, bake sale and car wash on Saturday, at Walmart, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scottsville Sav A Lot to be giving away water on Friday at 10 a.m.

Hot rod and custom car show to be held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., each day

Horse Cave will hold a Heritage Festival on Friday and Saturday, at 12 noon, each day

Dollar Days will be held in Cave City on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barn Sale to be held in Livingston on Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A calligraphy class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Free Kids Run to be held at Beaver Trail in Glasgow on Saturday, at 7:30 a.m.

Trash and Treasure sale to be held in Portland, Tenn., on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon

National Rolley Hole Championship and Festival to be held at Standing Stone in Tenn.,, on Saturday, with events throughout the day

Potter Children’s Home in Bowling Green will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cumberland River Bluegrass festival will be held Saturday, at 5 p.m., at Memorial Park in Burkesville

Bacon festival at Esters Farm in Park City on Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night at the Armour’s Hotel in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Free concert series continues at Barren River State Park on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Old Time Radio/Variety Show to be held in Lafayette on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Barn Lot Theater, in Edmonton, to hold an event selling and giving away season tickets and listing all events, with a free meal afterwards on Sunday, at 2 p.m.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.