MONROE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE TO BE CLOSED TUESDAY MORNING

Monroe County Clerk’s office will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to conduct the 2017 Delinquent Property Tax Sale.

Regular business hours will resume at 12:30 p.m.

