MONROE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL TEAM TO HOLD CAR WASH
The Monroe County High School volleyball team will hold a car wash at Get Well Drug and Dollar on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Posted in Local News
