DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A dance featuring “Generation” will be held on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available.
Posted in Local News
