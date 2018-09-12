CONCEALED CARRY CLASS TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A Concealed Carry class will be offered at the Mt Hermon Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 270-427-8400.
Posted in Local News
