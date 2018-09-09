Birthday contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Sept. 2 to 8 is
Kyra Bagwell, who had her birthday on Sept. 8. Her birthday was posted by Susan Humphrey-Kern.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.