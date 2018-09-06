Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 7, 8 and 9

Bake Sale to be held Saturday, at 8:30 a.m., at Priceless

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/05/bake-sale-to-be-held-for-laynie-irvin/

Benefit dance for Janet Young to be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon, at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/09/06/dance-to-benefit-janet-young-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon/

Outdoor flea market to be held in Hartsville, Tenn., all weekend

https://www.facebook.com/events/327088827792200/

15 miles of yard sales to be held all weekend in Pulaski County

https://www.facebook.com/events/calendar/

Edmonton will hold it’s Bicentennial all weekend, with the Kentucky Headhunters performing

https://www.facebook.com/events/1845245412231162/

Fall market/flea market/craft type event to be held in Galatin, Tenn., on Friday, at 4 p.m., and Saturday, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/201438573873059/

Fall Festival to be held on Main St., in Cookeville on Friday and Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/CityScapesFallFunFest/?rf=148755891882299

Come see and have your picture made with the Batmobile at the corvette museum on Friday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/253713038797559/

Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green will open their corn maze on Friday, at 6 p.m., and will also be showing their free movies on Friday and Saturday, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2277237972529519/

Open House and Cruise-In to be held at RC Components in Bowling Green on Friday, starting at 7

https://www.facebook.com/events/381283079078385/

Festival to be held at the Macon County Jr. High in Lafayette, Tenn., on Saturday, from 7 a.m. To 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/846160739058721/

5K run to be held at the health pavilion in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2062680160640418/

See the Budweiser Clydesdale’s in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SOKY Marketplace

https://www.facebook.com/events/2227760897494257/

Free toddler photo-shoots at Bowling Park, in Edmonton on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2186154324954580/

Puppy Paddle to be held Saturday, at Russell Sims Aquatic Center, in Bowling Green, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

https://www.facebook.com/events/719942818343182/

Karaoke will be held on Saturday at Ralphies in Glasgow

A bowling tournament will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m., at Ralphies in Glasgow

https://www.facebook.com/events/269141777146638/

“Courageous,” will be shown free from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, at the Scottsville Baptist Church

https://www.facebook.com/events/576158576175315/

Come make a free craft at the Dale Hollow State Park Resort on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/320452671850527/

The Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., will hold an open house on Saturday, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/492029041271008/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.