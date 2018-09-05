Scenes from the Watermelon Festival children’s games
Below are scenes from the Watermelon Festival children’s games. Watch the coming week’s editions of the Tompkinsville News for winners.
Posted in Breaking News, Local News, Sports
Related Posts
Snapshots from the 39th annual Watermelon Festival
Scenes from the Watermelon Festival Cruise-in
Scenes from the Watermelon Festival Marble Tournament
Scenes from the Watermelon Festival Horseshoe Tournamnet
Snapshots from the Watermelon Festival Run
September 4, 2018 | No Comments »