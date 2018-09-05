KING OF THE BLUEGRASS DERBY TO BE HELD

The Allen County Jaycees are sponsoring the 2018 King of the Bluegrass State Championship Demolition Derby on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m., at the Allen County Fairgrounds, featuring drivers from Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee, competing for over $10,000 in cash prizes and a championship belt.

Heats for small cars, power wheels and lawnmowers will also be held.

Gate admission is $15, with ages six and under free.

For more information, call 270-606-1123, 270-237-1881 or visit the Facebook page, Scottsville Demolition Derby.