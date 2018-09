The Friends of Old Mulkey will host the third annual “CHAIRity” event on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m., in the Meetinghouse.

The event will include an auction of custom chairs and gospel singing by “The Singing Seniors” of Bowling Green, who are led by former Monroe Countian, Wayne Strode.

No admission will be charged. Concessions will be available.

Proceeds from the event benefit the goals of the Friends of Old Mulkey.

For more information, call 270-487-8481.