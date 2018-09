Brenda (Gallup) Hull, 64, of Burkesville, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, with Justin Jones and Matthew Ethridge officiating, and burial to follow in the Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.

Visitation with the family is after 9 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, until service time at 2 p.m.