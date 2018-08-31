Watermelons are popping up all over town
If you are out and about today you may notice a lot of watermelons. From huge melons like this to the smaller ones decorating the square,, they are everywhere and tomorrow promises many more. Make sure to come see them at the 39th annual Watermelon Festival.
Posted in Local News
