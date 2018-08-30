Terry’s List for Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2

Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 31, Sept. 1and 2

The Watermelon Festival of course! Here are links to several events or you can just head downtown and spend the day on Saturday.

Art Show

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/festival-art-show-to-be-held/

Horseshoe tournament

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/horseshoe-tournament-to-be-held/

Quilt Show

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/festival-quilt-show/

Marble tournament

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/rolley-hole-marble-tournament/

Cruise In

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/festival-cruise-in-to-be-held/

Watermelon involved contests

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/watermelon-contests-to-be-held-at-festival/

5k Run

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/27/watermelon-festival-runs-announced/

Free community BBQ to be held Friday at Lifeline Home health, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/29/lifeline-home-health-to-hold-community-bar-b-que/

Dance to be held Friday, at 7 p.m., at Mt. Hermon

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/29/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-3/

Moonshine Days will be held in Clay County, Tenn., around the square on Friday and Saturday.

Applefest is going on all weekend at Jackson’s Orchard

https://www.facebook.com/events/712744278742562/

Labor Day weekend Celebration to be held at Nolin Lake State Park in Mammoth Cave all weekend https://www.facebook.com/events/297597854314170/

Free ice cream social in Scottsville on Friday, from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/119154718888977/

A new escape room is opening in Mammoth Cave on Friday, at 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/239067773473050/

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1452972701515909/

Color Run to be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, from 8 to 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1952797281409183/

A plate decorating class will be held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Step Back IN Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/995270240654191/

Fireworks show to be held at the Red Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, around 8:45 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/995270240654191/

Duck Day Festival to be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday https://www.facebook.com/events/235588740341514/

Free concert to be held in Cookeville on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/450005225476777/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.