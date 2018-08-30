MUSEUM TO BE OPEN FOR THE WATERMELON FESTIVAL

The Monroe County History Museum, located at 200 N. Magnolia St, behind the courthouse and next to the police station, is getting ready for the Watermelon Festival.

The outside of the museum has been decorated for the Watermelon festivities and the inside is overflowing with many exhibits from Monroe County History.

The museum will be open on Watermelon Day, Saturday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry is free.

Be sure to stop in while you are out and about. As Sharon Hale says, “it is cool inside, in more ways than one.”