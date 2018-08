Willie Harold Jones, 83, of Gamaliel, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28,at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.,. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Entombment is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn Mausoleum.