Raymond Olmer Bray, 88, Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, Aug. 27, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Funeral Services will be at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 30, with Lewis Blythe officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Thursday from 6 Aa.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Interment at Basil Cemetery.