Libby Wheeler, 96, a longtime resident of Bartow passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Good Shepard Hospice in Auburndale.

Born April 30, 1922, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Lassie (Green) Deweese. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow. She was a former beautician as well as a past board member of Met-Pro Sales and Service. Libby is preceded in death by her husband, Barton Wheeler and her infant daughter Kathleen Wheeler.

She is survived by her family that includes two sons, Don Wheeler (Janet) of Baton Rouge, La.; B. Evan Wheeler (Ellen), of Winter Haven; her grandchildren Anna Wheeler (John Bolton) of Washington, D.C.; Andrew Wheeler also of Baton Rouge, La., and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Aug. 18, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.

