WATERMELON FESTIVAL T-SHIRTS NOW FOR SALE

| | 0

The official 2018 Monroe County Watermelon Festival t-shirts are now available.

This year’s shirts are red unisex blend t-shirts featuring a four color screenprint highlighting the 39th annual festival They can be purchased at Edmonton State Bank (downtown), Tompkinsville City Hall and the Monroe County Extension office. Cost is $15 per shirt.
All proceeds go to the Watermelon Festival Committee for festival expenses and to fund the community projects of the Monroe Arts Council and Tompkinsville Jaycees.

Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment