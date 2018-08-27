WATERMELON FESTIVAL T-SHIRTS NOW FOR SALE

The official 2018 Monroe County Watermelon Festival t-shirts are now available.

This year’s shirts are red unisex blend t-shirts featuring a four color screenprint highlighting the 39th annual festival They can be purchased at Edmonton State Bank (downtown), Tompkinsville City Hall and the Monroe County Extension office. Cost is $15 per shirt.

All proceeds go to the Watermelon Festival Committee for festival expenses and to fund the community projects of the Monroe Arts Council and Tompkinsville Jaycees.