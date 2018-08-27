WATERMELON FESTIVAL RUNS ANNOUNCED

As in past years, the annual Watermelon Fun Run and 5-K Race will be the first event on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Watermelon Festival, with the Monroe County Family Wellness Center in charge of the Runs again this year.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Registration fee is $20 for the 5-K Run and $10 for the Fun Run.

Late registration and check-in starts at 7 a.m. on Sept. 2, in front of Bruton’s on Third Street in Tompkinsville. Both races begin on Third Street (in front of the old Bowman’s Barber Shop) and end back in front of Bruton’s.

The Fun Run turns right on Jackson, right on Columbia, right on Main, then right on Fourth and left on Spruce, then right on Third Street to finish.

The 5-K turns right on Jackson, left on Columbia, right on Paige, crossing Hwy. 163 through Woodhaven, right on Hwy. 100, right on Kentucky Ave., left on Main, then right on Fourth and left on Spruce, then right on Third Street, to finish.

Seven age divisions are offered for both male and female runners in the 5-K race — 13-and-under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.

Participants in both races receive t-shirts (guaranteed with pre-registration and then as long as supplies last). Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place in each division in the 5-K.

For more information, call the Wellness Center at 270-487-1184.