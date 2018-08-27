WATERMELON CONTESTS TO BE HELD AT FESTIVAL

The Monroe County Watermelon Festival on Sept. 1 will feature several contests related to watermelons.

Any grower entering a watermelon in the Largest Watermelon Contest should write his/her name clearly on the melon and bring it to the lawn behind the courthouse (signs will be posted). Then the watermelon grower should register at the Headquarters Booth (tent on Main Street near the Third Street intersection — look for the red and green balloons).

Watermelons entered will remain on display until the weigh-in behind the courthouse about noon (after the law enforcement recognition in front of the courthouse).

Competition in the Largest Watermelon contest is limited to melons grown in Monroe County. Plaques and cash awards of $75, $50 and $25 go to the three largest melons (by weight).

Entries in the Decorated Watermelon competition should be brought to the Headquarters Booth (on Main Street, just south of Third Street) by 11 a.m.

Anyone may enter this competition, with the only requirement being that a watermelon must used as part of the design. Plaques will go to the three top winners, with the winning decorated melons selected by vote of those attending the festival. To vote for your favorite decorated melon, come by the Headquarters Booth before 2 p.m.

Watermelon “fun and games” for children begin at 2 p.m. in the lawn behind the courthouse. Contests for youngsters in several age categories include watermelon eating, seed-spitting and greased watermelon carry.

There is no entry fee for any of these contests. For more information, call 487-5504 days.