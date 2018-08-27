The latest happenings on Main Street

If you noticed the flashing blue lights, police cars, officers and crews armed with paint markers on Main St., around 8 to 9 p.m., tonight you may be wondering what is going on.

Rest assured all is well in the downtown area. Crews are busy transforming the street for the upcoming Watermelon Festival to be held this Saturday, Sept. 1.

Spaces allotted for Arts and Crafts booths have now been marked off and are ready for crowds to descend on T-ville Saturday morning, with the festivities kicking off with a 5K run to begin on 3rd Street and the night ending with a street dance held on Main St.

For a full listing of events, see the local news on our webpage or check out the Aug. 23 edition of the Tompkinsville News.