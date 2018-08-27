The traditional Watermelon Festival Rolley-Hole Marble Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the “Marble Dome,” located at the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Armory Road (turn off Edmonton Road just across from Tompkinsville Inn).

Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the bring-your-own partner tournament starting about 10 o’clock. Entry fee is $5 per person. Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place teams.

For more information, call Paul Davis at 270-457-3770.