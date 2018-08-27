Noel Page Walden, 64, of Gallatin, Tenn., and formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 29 with Bro. Tim Eaton officiating.

Visitation is Tuesday, Aug.28, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug.29, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Interment at Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.