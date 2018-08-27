HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD

The annual Festival Horseshoe Tournament will again be held on Festival Day, Saturday, Sept. 1.

Players must sign up by 9 a.m. that day (Sept. 1), and competition starts at 10 a.m. Both sign-up and competition will be held at the fairgrounds on Armory Dr. There will be both singles and doubles competition (draw for partners). Entry fee is $5 per person for singles and $10 per team for doubles, with 100% payback. Trophies and additional monetary prizes also will be awarded.

For more information, call Ravy Watson at 931-261-0828.