The Monroe County Watermelon Festival Quilt show will be held in the basement of First Baptist Church on Magnolia Street on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Entries for the show will be accepted from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, with the show open to the public from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.. There is no entry or admission fee.

The 11 different categories in which quilts may be entered are: (1) Antique (made prior to 1960); (2) Pieced and machine-quilted; (3) Pieced, hand-quilted; (4) Appliqued, machine-quilted; (5) Appliqued, hand-quilted; (6) Baby quilt, machine-quilted; (7) Baby quilt, hand-quilted; (8) Wall hanging; (9) Cross-stitched, hand-quilted; (10) Embroidered, hand-quilted; and (11) Theme.

Awards in each category, are $11 for first place and $7 for second place. A Viewer’s Choice quilt will be selected and awarded a $10 cash prize and a plaque. Awards are sponsored by Family Circle Clothing and Shoes.

For questions concerning the Quilt Show, contact the Monroe County Extension office at 270-487-5504.