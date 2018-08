This year a Cruise-in will be one of the activities on Watermelon Festival Day, Saturday, Sept. 1.

This event will replace the Car Show which has been held the Saturday before the Festival in recent years. No Car Show will be held this year.

There is no entry fee and no judging will be held. All vehicles are welcome. The cruise-in is planned from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church parking lot.