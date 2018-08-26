Birthday winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 19 to 25, is
Claudie Jenkins, who had his birthday on Aug. 25. His birthday was posted by Linda Jenkins.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.