Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 24, 25 and 26

Get Well Drug and Dollar will hold a cruise in and school supply donation drive on Saturday at 12 noon https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/23/get-well-drug-and-dollar-to-hold-cruise-in-and-donation-drive/

Dance to be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 6

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/21/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-2/

Music Festival to be held at Branstetter Park on Saturday and Sunday, featuring kids games and music

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/21/music-festival-to-be-held-at-branstetter-park/

A play will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton, at 7

https://www.facebook.com/events/2072687379652474/

The Kentucky State Fair is ongoing

The Wilson County Fair is ongoing

Kids weekend at Cabela’s in Bowling Green, featuring a free archery challenge, workshop and crafts, on Saturday and Sunday at noon https://www.facebook.com/events/1936183346433339/

Glow in the dark adventure, featuring climbing and zip lining with music and lights, on Saturday, at 6, in Nashville 6https://www.facebook.com/events/994666137373280/

Honest Abe log and timber homes to be on display in Cookeville on Saturday, from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/907811966056992/

Play to be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 7

https://www.facebook.com/events/482112245593156/?event_time_id=482112252259822

Comedy show and dinner to be held in Cookeville on Saturday at 5:30

https://www.facebook.com/events/207065670094369/

A class on herbal remedies will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 https://www.facebook.com/events/2153271408288764/

The Glasgow Public Library will hold a coloring party on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

The city of Glasgow will hold a household waste collection and free shredder day on Saturday, at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/486648768417332/

Play to be held at the Star Theater in Russell Springs, on Sunday at 2

https://www.facebook.com/events/1987707651542270/

Kids Day to be held at the Bowling Green Hot Rods game on Sunday at 2:50 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/424025141339947/

Free movie at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday at 6

https://www.facebook.com/events/633432750377116/

The Dale Hollow Music Festival will be held in Burkesville from Thursday to Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/events/1980716518614754/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.