GET WELL DRUG AND DOLLAR TO HOLD CRUISE-IN AND DONATION DRIVE
Get Well Drug and Dollar will hold a classic car cruise-in on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Donations of school supplies will be collected as well and will be delivered to the School Board at the end of August.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 24, 25 and 26
August 23, 2018 | No Comments »
MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HELD AT BRANSTETTER PARK
DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
Murder Mystery Dinner held
Monroe County Fair Beauty Pageant winners announced
August 20, 2018 | No Comments »