Richard “Rick” W. Clark

| | 0

Richard “Rick” W. Clark, 55, Louisville,  passed away on Aug. 21,  at Norton Audobon Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., today, Aug. 22, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22,  at 7 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m.,  at the Hammer Family Cemetery.

More details will be published in next weeks edition of the Tompkinsville News.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment