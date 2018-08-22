Richard “Rick” W. Clark, 55, Louisville, passed away on Aug. 21, at Norton Audobon Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., today, Aug. 22, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Hammer Family Cemetery.

More details will be published in next weeks edition of the Tompkinsville News.