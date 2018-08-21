MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HELD AT BRANSTETTER PARK

A free two-day event, featuring music, arts and crafts, concessions and children’s activities, will be held at Branstetter Park on Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m.

Children’s activities, featuring a diaper derby, ball toss, a stick horse race, sack races and much more, will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday

The 92nd annual homecoming worship service, with speaker Shane Dodson, will be held on Sunday, at 10 a.m., with a potluck to be held at 12 noon and a singing in the afternoon by The Gospel Sounds.