Murder Mystery Dinner held

The Monroe County Youth Theater (MCYT) held a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19, with several community members attending.

The teens acted out a mystery while guests ate dinner, played sleuths and interacted as volunteers chosen from the crowd to participate. “This event is our only fundraiser for the year,” stated Allison Pickerell, director, “and we appreciate everyone who came out or donated their time, food, prizes or helped in any other way.”

The teens will hold another play later in the year so be watching for updates on their Facebook page.

Below are scenes from the event.