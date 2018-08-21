Free concert to be held in Celina, Tenn.
A free concert will be held tonight, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m., on the Historic Clay County Courthouse Square.
Bring a lawn chair.
Posted in Area News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 18, 19 and 20
August 16, 2018 | No Comments »
JOB FAIR TO BE HELD IN CLAY COUNTY, TENN., TODAY
August 8, 2018 | No Comments »
Narcanon public safety announcement
August 6, 2018 | No Comments »
CLAY COUNTY TO HOLD HOMECOMING DAYS
August 1, 2018 | No Comments »
“AMAZING RACE” TO BE HELD IN GLASGOW SATURDAY
July 26, 2018 | No Comments »