Monroe County Fair Beauty Pageant winners announced
The Monroe County Fair Beauty Pageant winners were announced and identified in the fair booklet of the Aug. 16, Tompkinsville News. Those are still available at the office for anyone who would like a copy. Pictured below are scenes from the crownings of each category.
Posted in Breaking News, Local News
