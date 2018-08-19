New Monroe County Fire Station opens

A lot of talk has been going around the past few months about the new fire station being constructed in town, a building made possible by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant which required the fiscal court to contribute a 15 percent match-a little more than $400,000. The much awaited reveal was held recently, almost a year after the ground breaking for the new facility, located at the corner of S. Magnolia and W. First St., with an open house and ribbon cutting held on Saturday, Aug. 18, with several community leaders and residents attending.

The opening of the station has been a long time coming, with the former department in severe dilapidated condition. The much larger, new building boasts 5,000 square foot with four bays. Pictured below are scenes from the open house, where residents were treated to a bar-b-que meal and a tour of the new facility as well as an inside view of the building, the trucks and even boats used by the volunteer firemen of Tompkinsville.