Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 18, 19 and 20
Murder Mystery play to be held
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/12/murder-mystery-to-be-held/
Lawn mower pull benefit to be held at the Mount Hermon Community Center on Saturday, at 6
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/15/cake-walk-auction-and-truck-pull-benefit-to-be-held/
Dance to be held at Mt. Hermon Friday, at 7
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/15/mt-hermon-dance-to-be-held-3/
Open house to be held at the new fire station on Saturday, at 5
https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/08/14/open-house-to-be-held-at-new-fire-station/
Several events, such as free concerts, free movie, karaoke and a car show, going on all weekend at River Festivus in Burkesville
https://www.facebook.com/pg/cumberlandriverburkesvilleky/events/
The Wilson County fair is ongoing with many events including new event featuring sea lion acts on Friday and a truck pull on Saturday
https://www.facebook.com/events/434829860327289/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1065019620316255/
Car show to be held in Simpson County on Friday to benefit the animal shelter, featuring vendor booths and a kids area
https://www.facebook.com/events/195670544421624/
Apple festival, featuring craft vendors, games, kids crafts and cooking demos, to beheld in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 8 a.m. To 1 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/386618661864531/
Homecoming will be held at Sulphur Well Park on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. To 3:30 p.m., featuring inflateables, kids games, vendors, music, comedy show, pet show, music, car show, duck race and fireworks https://www.facebook.com/events/1061154927395828/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1061154927395828/
Free concert at Barren River, Saturday, at 7
https://www.facebook.com/events/216334068960073/?event_time_id=216334082293405
Glow in the dark and kids fun run to be held in Scottsville on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/152690185385105/
Sea Lion Splash to be held at the Wislon County fair on Friday
https://www.facebook.com/events/434829860327289/
Free movie in Bowling Green Saturday, at 5 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/936039896770763/
*Terry's List disclaimer* We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. Most needed information is listed but links are provided with additional information. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.