Rachel Durham By Editor | August 15, 2018 | 0 Rachel Durham, 70, of Tompkinsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, at her home. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. More details will be published in next week's Tompkinsville News.