GET WELL DRUG AND DOLLAR TO HOLD CAR SHOW

Get Well Drug and Dollar will continue their customer appreciations days on Saturday, Aug. 25, with a Classic Car Cruise-in on, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., with the Swirlies Sno Cone truck available on site.

Donations of school supplies, to be donated to the school board to pass out, will be collected as well and added to the donations already received which will be delivered to the school at the end of August.

Also as an ongoing contribution to the community, the store is offering sports drinks for customers to purchase and donate to the schools athletic programs. The drinks will be collected by store team members and delivered to the schools.

Pictured below is a scene from the previous Saturday, where police cars and officers were on site for local children to get pictures and ask questions. Shown is Officer Tyler Shaw and local elementary student Bryson Garrett, son of Tina Sewell and Jamie and Sara Adams.