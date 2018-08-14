ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES TO BE HELD STARTING TONIGHT
Painting classes, instructed by Margie Bartley, will be held at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or Tuesday, evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.
The first class was held this morning but it is not too late to begin the afternoon classes tonight at 5 p.m.
The classes last six weeks and the cost is $40.
For more information, contact Monroe County Community Education Director Kathy Grace at Kathy.grace@monroe.kyschools.us, or at 270-487-5621 ext.: 2226 or call Margie Bartley at 270-427-660.