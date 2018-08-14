ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES TO BE HELD STARTING TONIGHT

ACRYLIC PAINTING CLASSES TO BE HELD

Painting classes, instructed by Margie Bartley, will be held at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or Tuesday, evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.

The first class was held this morning but it is not too late to begin the afternoon classes tonight at 5 p.m.

The classes last six weeks and the cost is $40.

For more information, contact Monroe County Community Education Director Kathy Grace at Kathy.grace@monroe.kyschools.us, or at 270-487-5621 ext.: 2226 or call Margie Bartley at 270-427-660.