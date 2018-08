Rosa Marie- Ann Lopez, age 5 months, of Lafayette, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 05, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

Graveside services were conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 08, at 5:30 p.m., at the Old Soldiers Cemetery in Tompkinsville.

Father Victor Subb officiated the service, with burial in the Old Soldier’s Cemetery.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.