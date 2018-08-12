MURDER MYSTERY TO BE HELD

A Murder Mystery will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, in the cafeteria.

This annual event involves the audience in solving an alleged murder.

The cost, which includes a meal and a performance, is $15 per person or two for $25, with children 12 and under being admitted for $7.

Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Aug. 16.

Contact Kathy Grace at 270-407-0868 or Allison Pickerell at 270-427-8429 or see any Monroe Youth Theater member for tickets.